GICTrade Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $92.68 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $92.68 million and $62,174.58 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00005544 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93271614 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $51,532.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

