Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 102,345 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 102,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $172,963.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,213,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,471,332.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 25,809 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 88.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 259,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.