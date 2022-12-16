Gleason Group Inc. Has $345,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Gleason Group Inc. lowered its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,738 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 119.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.31) to GBX 1,600 ($19.63) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.23) to GBX 1,550 ($19.02) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.
GSK Trading Down 1.9 %
GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GSK Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.20%.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
