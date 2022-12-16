Gleason Group Inc. Purchases 49 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,969,156. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.29 and its 200 day moving average is $291.10. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.