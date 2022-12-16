Gleason Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. SAM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $183.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $229.60.

