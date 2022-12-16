Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.52. Approximately 2,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,643,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Global-e Online by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 10.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

