Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 20th (NASDAQ:EWEB)

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWEB opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

