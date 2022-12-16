Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 20th (NYSEARCA:SDEM)

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 20th.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SDEM opened at $7.89 on Friday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.56% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

