GMX (GMX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $399.86 Million

GMX (GMX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. GMX has a total market capitalization of $399.86 million and $18.54 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can now be purchased for approximately $47.81 or 0.00283946 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GMX has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,778,436 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,362,813 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

