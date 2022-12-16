GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GNNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GN Store Nord A/S from 344.00 to 208.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.50.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S Trading Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $68.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $193.75. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average is $84.28.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.