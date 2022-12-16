GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Up 30.0% in November

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

GNNDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GN Store Nord A/S from 344.00 to 208.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.91. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $193.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

