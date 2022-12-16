GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GoalVest Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $207.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.28 and its 200-day moving average is $202.25. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

