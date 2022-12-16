Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Trading 1.3% Higher

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.02. 102,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 200,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.
Gold Standard Ventures Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.01.
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.
Read More
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.