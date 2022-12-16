Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stake Cut by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up 1.3% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned 0.21% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9,203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 113,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL stock opened at $99.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.79. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $100.06.

