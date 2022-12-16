Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

Gores Holdings IX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,535. Gores Holdings IX has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

