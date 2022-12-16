Governance OHM (GOHM) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $196.16 Million

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $1.52 million worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for about $2,498.54 or 0.14963679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001937 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $903.20 or 0.05440839 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00485655 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,776.80 or 0.28775269 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
