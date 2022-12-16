Graham (NYSE:GHM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHM stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. Graham has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 35,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Graham by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics for defense sector.

