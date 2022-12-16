Grandview Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $359,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $66.53 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

