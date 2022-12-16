Grandview Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.