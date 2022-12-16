Grandview Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 3.1% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 6,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in American Tower by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.7 %

AMT stock opened at $218.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.26 and its 200 day moving average is $237.78. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

