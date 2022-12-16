Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 6,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 30,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 336,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 132,995 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

