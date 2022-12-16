Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 533,600 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 388,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Greenlane Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.42. 2,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Institutional Trading of Greenlane

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,099,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 833,462 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 865,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 225,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 775.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 710,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 629,371 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Greenlane

A number of research firms recently commented on GNLN. Roth Capital cut shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.