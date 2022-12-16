Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Richard W. Baker Acquires 6,745 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker acquired 6,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.46 per share, for a total transaction of $232,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,892 shares in the company, valued at $21,499,318.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.42. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $44.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after buying an additional 120,149 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after buying an additional 12,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

