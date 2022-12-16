Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Richard W. Baker Acquires 6,745 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker acquired 6,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.46 per share, for a total transaction of $232,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,892 shares in the company, valued at $21,499,318.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.42. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $44.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after buying an additional 120,149 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after buying an additional 12,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
