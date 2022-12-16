Guggenheim Boosts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $145.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim to $145.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on YUM. Citigroup upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.33.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $130.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $982,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

