Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for 2.9% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna downgraded Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.82.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $10.64 on Friday, hitting $303.42. The company had a trading volume of 51,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,453. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,801 shares of company stock valued at $51,483,274. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

