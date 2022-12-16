Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Has $913,000 Holdings in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,742 shares during the period. ProShares Short High Yield makes up about 1.3% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

Get ProShares Short High Yield alerts:

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. 4,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,721. ProShares Short High Yield has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.