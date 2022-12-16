Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA makes up about 9.6% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 137,650 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 669.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 255,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 300,237 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. HSBC downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.22.

EQNR stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. 19,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,668,232. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

