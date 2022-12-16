Haitian International (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haitian International (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Haitian International from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Haitian International alerts:

Haitian International Price Performance

OTCMKTS HAIIF opened at $2.40 on Monday. Haitian International has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Haitian International Company Profile

Haitian International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing and distribution of plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names. It is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; and provision of logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haitian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.