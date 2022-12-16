HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF) Trading 1.3% Higher

HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF – Get Rating) was up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.10 and last traded at $130.50. Approximately 1,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.83.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of HAL Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €150.00 ($157.89) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.83.

HAL Trust, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building materials, construction, office furniture, staffing, shipping, orthopedic devices, media, and other businesses in Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company produces composite panels for facade cladding, as well as laboratory furniture; supplies timber products and building materials; manufactures panels for various interior surfaces, such as kitchens and retail furniture; and distributes liquefied natural gas.

