Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $2.09 Million Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 656.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NYT. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded New York Times from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

