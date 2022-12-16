Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 1,526 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $777,111,000. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $359,567,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $66.53 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.