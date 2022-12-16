Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 200 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $78.26 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

