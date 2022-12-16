Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Short Interest Update

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 892,300 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the November 15th total of 810,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hanmi Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. 3,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $727.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $28.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.62 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 37.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 277.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 64.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.