Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Up 47.9% in November

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HBRIY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 675 ($8.28) to GBX 585 ($7.18) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.89) to GBX 320 ($3.93) in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of HBRIY opened at $3.92 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $6.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

