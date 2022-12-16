Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the November 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 265.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Danske raised Harvia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Harvia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HRVFF remained flat at 19.40 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 50.44. Harvia Oyj has a 52 week low of 19.40 and a 52 week high of 19.40.

Harvia Oyj Company Profile

Harvia Oyj, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes traditional, steam, and infrared saunas. The company provides sauna heaters, sauna rooms, hot tubs, control units, and steam generators; sauna heater spare parts, sauna stones, steam room elements, infrared components, sound and lighting solutions, and water hygiene products; and sauna accessories, such as sauna scents, buckets, and ladles, as well as thermometers and sauna textiles.

Featured Articles

