HC Wainwright Cuts BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target to $13.00

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BWAY. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $8.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
BrainsWay Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $1.90 on Monday. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrainsWay
BrainsWay Company Profile
Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.