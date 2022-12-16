HC Wainwright Cuts BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target to $13.00

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BWAY. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $8.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $1.90 on Monday. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrainsWay

BrainsWay Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in BrainsWay by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 916,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 58,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the second quarter worth $73,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 108.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 95.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.