HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM)

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Electra Battery Materials in a research report issued on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electra Battery Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

Get Electra Battery Materials alerts:

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Electra Battery Materials Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Electra Battery Materials

ELBM stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Electra Battery Materials has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELBM. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project, which covers an area of approximately 5,900 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.