HC Wainwright Raises Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target to $33.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNDX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $24.20 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,209.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81.

Insider Activity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 59,649 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $1,386,839.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,687. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Keith Katkin sold 3,561 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $89,274.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 59,649 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $1,386,839.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,687. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,325. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.