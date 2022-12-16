HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Sells $324,694.00 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HealthEquity stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.50. 29,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,569. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.39, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

HealthEquity Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 42.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $242,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 26.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 360,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

