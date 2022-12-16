Heartland Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 7,400 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 44.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.03.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $94.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.86. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

