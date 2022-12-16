Heartland Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.75.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,480 shares of company stock worth $4,724,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $176.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.