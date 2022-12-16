Heartland Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 0.9% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $59.96 and a one year high of $127.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

