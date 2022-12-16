Heartland Bank & Trust Co Cuts Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CBSH opened at $65.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.81 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.61%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at $80,098,814.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,819 shares of company stock worth $1,115,639. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CBSH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.48 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

