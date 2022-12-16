Heartland Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $251,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,957,499.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $251,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,957,499.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,489,273. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $125.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

