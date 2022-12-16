Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases Shares of 2,302 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,302 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software stock opened at $314.93 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $429.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.29.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

