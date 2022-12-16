Heartland Bank & Trust Co Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

