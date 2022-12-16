Heartland Bank & Trust Co Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after buying an additional 386,287 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 24,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

