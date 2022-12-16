Heartland Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $551,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $731.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $779.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $740.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $665.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

