Heartland Bank & Trust Co Takes $319,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $10,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.6 %

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $214.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

