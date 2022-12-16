Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Heartland Financial USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $44.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also

